U.S. Treasury posts smaller-than-expected budget deficit in May

June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a
smaller-than-expected $66 billion budget deficit in May,
reflecting continued strength in receipts as the economy
recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and as spending related to
the health crisis slowed further, the Treasury Department said
on Friday.
The deficit last month was down by half from the $132
billion shortfall a year earlier and was the smallest budget gap
for the month of May since 2016, a Treasury official told
reporters.
The median forecast among economists polled by Reuters was
for a deficit of $120 billion. The May deficit followed a record
budget surplus in April of $308 billion.
May receipts declined 16% from a year earlier to $389
billion, the Treasury said, largely due to last year's extension
of the deadline for individual income tax filings by a month to
mid-May. May outlays fell 24% to $455 billion, reflecting lower
spending for COVID-19 relief.
For the first eight months of the 2022 fiscal year, the
government reported a deficit of $426 billion, down 79% from the
year-earlier deficit $2.064 trillion. Year-to-date receipts are
up by 29% to $3.375 trillion - a record for the period - while
outlays fell 19% to $3.801 trillion.
