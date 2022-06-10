U.S. Treasury posts smaller-than-expected budget deficit in May

June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a smaller-than-expected $66 billion budget deficit in May, reflecting continued strength in receipts as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and as spending related to the health crisis slowed further, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The deficit last month was down by half from the $132 billion shortfall a year earlier and was the smallest budget gap for the month of May since 2016, a Treasury official told reporters.

The median forecast among economists polled by Reuters was for a deficit of $120 billion. The May deficit followed a record budget surplus in April of $308 billion.

May receipts declined 16% from a year earlier to $389 billion, the Treasury said, largely due to last year's extension of the deadline for individual income tax filings by a month to mid-May. May outlays fell 24% to $455 billion, reflecting lower spending for COVID-19 relief.

For the first eight months of the 2022 fiscal year, the government reported a deficit of $426 billion, down 79% from the year-earlier deficit $2.064 trillion. Year-to-date receipts are up by 29% to $3.375 trillion - a record for the period - while outlays fell 19% to $3.801 trillion. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Leslie Adler)