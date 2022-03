The new Undertaxed Profits Rule proposed as part of President Joe Biden's fiscal 2023 budget plan would replace the current U.S. Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) with a new system that would act as a "top-up tax" to ensure that multinational corporations pay an effective tax rate of at least 15%, the Treasury said in budget documents released on Monday.

