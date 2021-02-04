U.S. Treasury, regulators hail resilience of market infrastructure; reviews under way

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen and top regulators agreed that the core infrastructure of
financial markets proved resilient during high volatility and
heavy trading volume seen during the recent "Reddit rally" of
GameStop Corp and other stocks, the Treasury Department
said in a statement on Thursday.
Yellen and the heads of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, Federal Reserve Board, Federal Reserve Bank of New
York and Commodity Futures Trading Commission also agreed during
a meeting on Thursday about the importance of the SEC's
releasing a timely study of the events, Treasury said. It said
the SEC and CFTC were reviewing whether trading practices are
consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient
markets.
