U.S. Treasury, regulators hail resilience of market infrastructure; reviews under way

02/04/2021 | 05:55pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and top regulators agreed that the core infrastructure of financial markets proved resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume seen during the recent "Reddit rally" of GameStop Corp and other stocks, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Yellen and the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Reserve Board, Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Commodity Futures Trading Commission also agreed during a meeting on Thursday about the importance of the SEC's releasing a timely study of the events, Treasury said. It said the SEC and CFTC were reviewing whether trading practices are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
