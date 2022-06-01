U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo says global phenomena, war driving inflation

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - High inflation is being
driven by global phenomena that could not be anticipated,
including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Secretary of
the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday, adding that U.S.
demand remains strong.
"I don't think anyone saw the invasion - Russia's invasion
of Ukraine - coming, which is driving the high energy prices
that we see today," Adeyemo told MSNBC a day after U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen said she was "wrong" last year about the
path that inflation would take.
Yellen had told CNN on Tuesday that since public comments
she made in 2021 suggesting a more benign and transitory path
for inflation, the global economy was hit by multiple
unanticipated shocks, including persistent supply chain
disruptions, Russia's war in Ukraine and strict lockdowns of
China's economy.
Adeyemo echoed those comments and said other countries were
also struggling with high inflation.
"The best way to compare what's happening here in the United
States is to look around the world, because inflation isn't only
happening here in the United States. It's happening around the
globe," Adeyemo said.
Adeyemo said President Joe Biden had outlined plans to
address inflation, including potential future releases from the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but dodged a question about new
approaches.
"The best example of the things we're willing to do in the
future is what we've already done, including releasing the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve," he added.
President Biden was also looking at calling on energy
producers to boost production to drive prices lower.
"We're open to doing everything that the president can do on
his own, but he also wants to work with Congress to do things
like bring down the price of prescription drugs."
Asked if he believed inflation could be brought down without
causing a recession, Adeyemo said: "I do, because part of my job
is talking to business leaders around the country. The CEOs ...
make clear to me that they feel as if demand for their products
and goods remains strong."
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal
Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)