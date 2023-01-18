U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu pledge 'frank' talks, aim to manage differences

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice
Premier Liu He met in Zurich on Wednesday for what they said
would be "frank" talks, but both pledged to manage their
differences and find ways to work together on global challenges.
Yellen told Liu she planned to address issues of concern
in their first in-person meeting, but said both countries needed
to manage "our differences and prevent competition from becoming
anything ever near conflict."
"While we have areas of disagreement, and we will convey
them directly, we should not allow misunderstandings,
particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, to
unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial
relationship," Yellen said at the start of a meeting scheduled
to last over two hours.
Liu said both countries need "serious communication" and
coordination on issues including climate change and the economy
and that he was ready for an in-depth exchange.
"We do believe that we have to always bear in mind the
bigger picture, try to manage our differences appropriately and
seek common ground," Liu said, speaking through an interpreter.
"In this way, hopefully we can work together to maintain the
overall stability of Chinese-U.S. relations."
The former Federal Reserve chair said she hoped to delve
deeply into topics of mutual concern, including macroeconomic
cooperation and climate finance. A Chinese official said they
would also touch on the possibility of a world recession.
Treasury officials said the discussion would centre on
the global economy, sovereign debt issues and climate change, as
the world's biggest economies work to repair frayed relations.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping
pledged to increase communication when they meet in Indonesia in
November.
Liu, a confidante of Xi, on Tuesday urged global leaders
gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum to abandon what
he called a "Cold War mentality" and expand international
cooperation on issues such as climate change.
Yellen and other top U.S. officials say the U.S. economy
should be able to skip a recession in 2023, but acknowledge
slower growth is likely.
China's economic growth looks set to rebound from mid-2023
following relaxed COVID-19 curbs, after slumping to one of its
worst levels in nearly half a century.
The IMF has warned against decoupling the global economy
into two competing blocs, saying it could reduce global economic
output by up to 7% - and even more in vulnerable countries.
Yellen's meeting with Liu comes before a three-country visit
to Africa, where she will push to expand U.S. trade and business
ties with the continent, which China has long dominated.
Yellen is also expected to repeat her criticism of Beijing -
now the world's largest creditor - for not moving more quickly
to provide debt relief, as well as its use of forced labor in
China's Xinjiang region and "non-market" economic practices.
Yellen has met virtually three times with Liu since taking
office, and met in Bali, Indonesia, with Chinese central bank
governor Yi Gang. Liu will step down this year as part of an
overhaul of China's economic leadership disclosed in September.
In December, Yellen told reporters she was also open to
visiting China and looked forward to more "intense interactions"
with Chinese officials.
