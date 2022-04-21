U.S. Treasury's Yellen, White House say World Bank needs major 'reboot'

* White House's Singh says World Bank has "fetish" with AAA
rating
* Yellen says 'trillions and trillions of dollars' needed
* Bank could become 'first mover' on needed investments-
Singh
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen and a top White House adviser called for major
reforms at the World Bank on Thursday, saying the
seven-decade-old multilateral development bank was not built to
address multiple and overlapping global crises.
Yellen told reporters that both the World Bank and the
International Monetary Fund were not designed to handle the
multiple global crises they now face, including fallout from
Russia's war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, and they lack
the resources to tackle climate change.
Yellen said the IMF, which has about $1 trillion in total
lending resources, was intended to help individual countries
deal with isolated crises, while the World Bank was created to
finance development projects in countries that lacked access to
capital markets.
"We face challenges that will now require investment on a
scale that an international institution can't manage on its own,
like climate change," Yellen said. "The investments for climate
change will add up to just trillions and trillions of dollars."
She said she could not say what reforms are needed to scale
up the institutions, but she added that they needed to be able
to harness large pools of private capital.
The World Bank's lending totaled $99 billion in fiscal 2021.
The institutions also need to be better capable of
delivering "public goods" such as improved public health
infrastructure to handle future pandemics, which may require
alterations to the World Bank's mandate.
In separate remarks, Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep
Singh said he was in "full throated agreement" with Yellen, and
believed the bank's business model - which puts a premium on
maintaining a AAA credit rating - was not well-suited to
catalyzing global change.
"It's really past time to reimagine, and reboot the mission
and the business model of the World Bank," Singh told an event
hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee.
RATINGS 'FETISH'
The comments come amid growing calls by civil society
groups, developing countries and academics for a new "Bretton
Woods," a reference to the conference held in 1941 that led to
the creation of the IMF and the World Bank.
"I think the bank has made a fetish out of its triple-A
rating over the course of many years," Singh said, citing
studies that showed a small downgrade in the bank's credit
rating could triple its lending capacity or more.
Shifting its stance would allow the bank to more risk
appetite and become more of a "first mover" in terms of
investments in the developing world, Singh said.
The bank could take on "first loss positions" that could
potentially motivate private sector investors to come in and
expand the pool of resources available for climate finance or
health security into the trillions of dollars needed.
"That's what's going to be needed to hit the Paris goals
when it comes to climate, both on emissions reduction and
adaptation," Singh said.
He said the World Bank also needed to "get a lot louder"
about the need for debt restructuring for low-income countries,
given that 60% are in or near debt distress.
"We're going to need China in particular, but also the
private sector, to step up and take burden sharing seriously
through the common framework," he said, referring to the G20
framework agreed with the Paris Club of official creditors.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)