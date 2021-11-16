U.S. Treasury's Yellen extends debt limit default deadline to Dec. 15

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen on Tuesday extended a deadline for a potential U.S.
government payment default to Dec. 15 from Dec. 3, giving
Congress more time to raise the federal debt ceiling after
considering a massive social spending bill.
Yellen said in a letter to congressional leaders that she
has a high degree of confidence that Treasury will be able to
finance the government through Dec. 15 and make a $118 billion
transfer to the Highway Trust Fund required on that date. But
beyond Dec. 15, Treasury would be left with "insufficient
remaining resources" without a debt limit increase.
