U.S. Treasury's Yellen stresses need for high-impact projects to rebuild Ukraine

09/09/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a news conference at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday underscored the need for a broad coalition of partners to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after Russia's invasion, with a focus on near-term, high-impact projects, the Treasury Department said.

During a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Yellen also discussed the need for Ukraine's partners to deliver expeditiously on economic assistance for the country, which has been besieged for over six months by Russian forces.

Yellen outlined the next steps for implementation of a Group of Seven price cap on Russian oil meant to put downward pressure on global energy prices and reduce revenues that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using to fund the war, Treasury said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.12% 92.39 Delayed Quote.12.57%
WTI 3.95% 86.33 Delayed Quote.10.12%
