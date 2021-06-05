U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells G7 to keep spending, says inflation will pass

* Yellen urges G7 countries to keep investing even after
recovery
* Spending comments strike different chord against G7
communique
* G7 tax deal a historic moment, Yellen says
LONDON/WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen urged other rich nations on Saturday to
keep up spending to support their economies even as the COVID-19
pandemic wanes, and said U.S. inflation this year would be
elevated but transitory.
Yellen told a news conference after G7 finance ministers met
in London that they needed to invest in a fight against climate
change and inequality, even after putting their economies "back
on track" from the enormous hit of the pandemic.
Her comments placed a different emphasis on fiscal support
than the joint statement by the G7 finance ministers, which also
stressed the need to ensure long-term sustainability of public
finances once the recovery takes hold.
"Most countries have fiscal space, and have the ability to
put in place, fiscal policies that will continue promoting
recovery and deal with some of the long run challenges that all
of us face when it comes to climate change and inclusive and
sustainable growth, and we urge countries to do that," she said.
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration put
forward a $6 trillion budget plan that opponents said will fuel
higher inflation - something that Yellen on Saturday said was
unlikely to be permanent.
She hailed an agreement to pursue a global minimum tax of at
least 15% on corporations as a return to multilateralism that
would help to stabilize tax systems, while preserving national
authority to set tax rates and policies.
"I really consider this a historic achievement, and it shows
that multilateral collaboration can be successful," Yellen told
reporters.
The United States was still pursuing a 21% minimum for the
overseas earnings of U.S. companies even though the G7 agreed on
at least 15%, she said.
"We haven't demanded or expressed the view that it's
necessary for us to have the same level globally, but we do hope
that countries will be ambitious and that the agreement is at
least 15%. So we've yet to set the final rate," Yellen said.
Treasury officials have said they believe a higher U.S. tax
rate will create incentives for other countries to push higher,
otherwise they would miss out on potential revenue from American
companies in their territory.
Not all countries would need to sign on to the global
corporate tax deal for it to work, Yellen said, as it would
allow countries to additionally tax overseas income of companies
operating via tax havens, negating that advantage.
"It doesn't require absolute agreement across the board. It
has a way of bringing hold-outs into it," she said, adding that
she hoped to secure the backing of G20 countries that represent
a "very large share" of global GDP at a meeting in July.
KEEPING AN EYE ON INFLATION
Yellen said inflation will remain elevated at 3% on a
year-over-year basis until about the end of 2021.
"I personally believe that this represents transitory
factors," she said. Production bottlenecks had caused elevated
prices in some industries, such as motor vehicles, while other
prices, such as airline fares, were rebounding back to more
normal levels, she added.
"We'll watch this very carefully, keep an eye on it and try
to address issues that arise if it turns out to be necessary,"
Yellen said.
There is still slack in the labor market, she said, because
of people who had lost jobs permanently, and it will take a
while to reabsorb those workers into the economy.
"So we shouldn't expect this process to be complete in a
month or two," Yellen said. "And while we're seeing some
inflation, I don't believe it's permanent."
Yellen said the G7 finance ministers agreed to ambitious
commitments to de-carbonize their economies and mobilize public
and private finance for action to combat climate change.
"To facilitate the mobilization of private climate finance,
the G7 also agreed to take action to improve the availability of
consistent, comparable, and decision-useful climate-related
financial information to market participants," Yellen said in
prepared remarks.
(Reputing by Andy Bruce in London and David Lawder in
Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)