U.S. Treasury's Yellen to skip some G20 sessions, encourage pressure on Russia

Janet Yellen plans to skip some sessions of this week's G20
finance meeting in protest at Russia's assault on Ukraine and
will urge International Monetary Fund and World Bank members to
increase pressure on Moscow, two senior U.S. Treasury officials
said on Monday.
The Treasury Department will concentrate on cracking down on
those seeking to evade sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over
the war, and those who facilitate such efforts, one of the
officials said.
Yellen's decision to avoid some sessions joined by Russian
officials underscores the U.S. view that Russia should be
excluded from global financial institutions because of its
invasion, the official said.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov may attend at least
portions of the G20 meeting virtually, the official said,
repeating Yellen's recent comments that it can no longer be
"business as usual" for Russia in the G20 and other
international institutions.
Yellen will attend the opening G20 finance session on the
economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, including the IMF's
forecast of a 35% contraction in Ukraine's economic output this
year. Even if Russian officials attend that session, the
official said it was important for Yellen to participate in and
stand with American allies in support of Ukraine.
Washington and its allies will further pursue consultations
on sanctions imposed on Russia, including a focus on thwarting
evasion of sanctions previously imposed, one official said.
The official declined to discuss specific next steps, but
added that additional sanctions, including measures targeting
Russian industries, would seek to further restrict Russia's
economy and ability to project power.
Yellen will convene a high-level panel on Tuesday to discuss
the global response to a food security crisis exacerbated by
Russia's invasion, the Treasury Department said.
Moscow calls the assault on Ukraine a "special military
operation."
