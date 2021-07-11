Log in
U.S. Treasury's Yellen urges G20 leaders to step up vaccine sharing support

07/11/2021 | 05:06am EDT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the best way to fight the pandemic is with "more equitable vaccine distribution worldwide and more fiscal policy support where feasible."

Yellen said the goal was to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population by next year.

"To that end, the United States has pledged to share 580 million vaccine doses and I strongly urge my G20 counterparts to step up their support," the U.S. Treasury Secretary said at a media conference after a G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice in Italy.

Yellen said she hoped by the next meeting in October, the G20 can set an "ambitious target of 100 billion dollars in SDR channeling and agree to establish a new trust fund at the IMF that compliments the fund's programs and supports green recoveries."


© Reuters 2021
