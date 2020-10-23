U.S. Treasury's currency report likely delayed until after election -sources

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
is unlikely to release its long-delayed semi-annual report to
Congress on international currency manipulation until after the
U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, a source familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
The report was due in April, but its release has slipped
repeatedly, initially due to the COVID-19 crisis and more
recently given U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's focus on
domestic fiscal stimulus negotiations.
The last report released by Treasury in January reversed the
department's designation in August 2019 of China as a currency
manipulator. It included nine countries - Germany, Ireland,
Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and
Switzerland - on its watchlist.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office earlier this month
opened an investigation into whether Vietnam has been
undervaluing its currency and harming U.S. commerce, a charge
that Vietnamese officials denied.
Vietnam has been on the U.S. watchlist given its trade
surplus with the United States, a large current-account surplus
and a perception that its central bank has been actively buying
foreign currency.
The U.S. Treasury in August found that Vietnam's currency
was undervalued in 2019 by about 4.7% against the dollar due in
part to government intervention.
Switzerland is at risk of being branded as a currency
manipulator due to interventions by its central bank to curb the
appreciation of the franc.
Thailand and Taiwan have also sparked concerns, said Mark
Sobel, a former Treasury official who is now U.S. chairman for
the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum think
tank.
He said there was a long history of Treasury missing
deadlines for the reports under both Democratic and Republican
administrations.
"It makes sense not to issue the report amid the heat of the
elections and when Secretary Mnuchin is busy negotiating
possible stimulus measures. He has bigger fish to fry," Sobel
said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)