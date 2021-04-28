U.S. Treasury says IRS investments to boost revenue by $700 bln over a decade

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on
Wednesday that President Joe Biden's "American Families Plan"
tax overhaul would invest about $80 billion into the Internal
Revenue Service over a decade to boost enforcement, generating
some $700 billion in net new tax revenue over the same period.
The Treasury said in a statement the investments would
upgrade IRS technology and allow for it to expand and train its
auditing staff to keep up with increasingly sophisticated tax
evasion efforts.
