U.S. Treasury says IRS investments to boost revenue by $700 bln over a decade

04/28/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's "American Families Plan" tax overhaul would invest about $80 billion into the Internal Revenue Service over a decade to boost enforcement, generating some $700 billion in net new tax revenue over the same period.

The Treasury said in a statement the investments would upgrade IRS technology and allow for it to expand and train its auditing staff to keep up with increasingly sophisticated tax evasion efforts. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)


