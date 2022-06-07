Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Treasury says all buying of Russian debt and equity banned under sanctions

06/07/2022 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a Russian rouble banknote placed on euro banknotes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has published advice to U.S. money managers that buying any Russian debt or stocks belonging to Russian firms is banned under Washington's sanctions on Moscow, further tightening curbs on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

"Consistent with our goal to deny Russia the financial resources it needs to continue its brutal war against Ukraine, Treasury has made clear that U.S. persons are prohibited from making new investments in the success of Russia, including through purchases on the secondary market," a Treasury spokesperson said.

The Treasury in guidance published on Monday said executive orders imposing sanctions on Russia "prohibit U.S. persons from purchasing both new and existing debt and equity securities issued by an entity in the Russian Federation."

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Marc Jones in London)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aItaly's TIM to cut up to 1,200 jobs by early retirement scheme by November -sources
RE
11:28aGROWING OPTIMISM ON WTO MEETING OUTCOMES : spokesperson
RE
11:23aRussia adds popular sci-fi writer to its wanted list
RE
11:23aCameroon says soldiers killed nine villagers in "disproportionate" use of force
RE
11:22aMalpass defends World Bank's record on climate change, says U.S. supportive
RE
11:21aFounder of banned UK neo-Nazi group jailed
RE
11:19aGermany to boost military mission in Lithuania
RE
11:19aOmicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
RE
11:19aCasino gets 3 preliminary offers for GreenYellow energy business - source
RE
11:18aDollar dips as stocks advance; hits 2-decade high vs yen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National G..
3Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2022
4Philips announces exchange ratio for 2021 dividend
5Fredrik Wäppling leaves as CFO of Azelio

HOT NEWS