Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Treasury sees economy still expanding in 2022 despite Q1 GDP drop

05/02/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expected to continue its expansion this year despite a surprise contraction in the first quarter, the U.S. Treasury's chief economist said on Monday, adding that inflation may be peaking.

Benjamin Harris, assistant secretary for economic policy, said in a statement to the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee that there may be downward revisions to private GDP forecasts for 2.3% growth on a fourth-quarter comparison after the 1.4% first quarter decline in real GDP.

"Although this estimate may be revised down -- and downside risks remain to the outlook -- the U.S. economy is expected to continue its expansion this year," Harris said. "Waning fiscal and monetary stimulus along with recovering labor supply should help balance labor markets and relieve some inflationary pressures."

The statement was issued as part of the Treasury's May quarterly refunding process. The Treasury said on Monday that it expects to pay down $26 billion of debt in the second quarter, compared to a January estimate of $66 billion in net borrowing, primarily due to an increase in receipts.

Harris said that while lower exports, higher imports and low inventory investment caused the decline, private consumption and fixed investment remained strong.

He said that supply-demand mismatches have driven headline and core inflation higher so far in 2022, with further increases in headline inflation driven by higher energy and grain prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Still, core inflation may have peaked in spring 2022 and started to ebb, given a further waning of the pandemic, government efforts to contain energy prices, and an easing of supply bottlenecks in some markets," Harris said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pU.S. Vice President Harris to return to work after negative COVID test
RE
05:44pUR ENERGY : Releases 2022 Q1 Results
PU
05:41pBrazil's Localiza reports 7.3% growth in Q1 net profit
RE
05:41pU.S. shale companies top Wall Street estimates, focus on returns
RE
05:38pNew Zealand to limit fiscal surplus to 2% of GDP
RE
05:38pOne teenager dead, one wounded as missile hits Ukraine's Odesa -Zelenskiy
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.36% to 95.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.39% to $1.0509 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.2494 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.25% to 130.18 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Analyst recommendations: Charter Communications, Chevron, Match Group, ..
3European stocks mark bleak start to May, hit by brief crash
4Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
5Green Plains : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

HOT NEWS