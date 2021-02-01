U.S. Treasury slashes Q1 borrowing estimate due to higher cash balance

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it plans
to borrow $274 billion in the first quarter, significantly lower
than the November estimate of $1.127 trillion, with the decline
due to the department's higher cash balance at the beginning of
January.
The Treasury last year increased its borrowing projections
to account for an estimated $1 trillion in fiscal spending to
address the economic devastation from COVID-19-related business
shutdowns.
A $900 billion stimulus bill was not signed into law until
Dec. 27, however, leaving the Treasury with a larger than
anticipated cash balance of $1.729 trillion at the end of 2020.
Current borrowing projections do not account for any new
fiscal spending, as any predictions are unlikely to be correct
and may differ from what other market participants expect.
“There’s just a wide range in what is being proposed in
potential future legislation,” a senior Treasury official said
on a call with reporters.
The first-quarter borrowing estimate assumes an end-March
cash balance of $800 billion, the Treasury said in a statement.
For the second quarter of 2021, the Treasury said it plans
to issue $95 billion in net marketable debt, assuming an
end-June cash balance of $500 billion.
The Treasury also said it issued $597 billion in net debt in
the fourth quarter of 2020.
(Reporting By Karen Brettell
Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Macfie)