Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Treasury to end 1979 treaty with global minimum tax holdout Hungary

07/09/2022 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday said it was moving to terminate a 1979 tax treaty with Hungary in the wake of Budapest's decision to block the European Union's implementation of a new, 15% global minimum tax.

A Treasury spokesperson said that since Hungary lowered its corporate tax rate to 9% - less than half the 21% U.S. rate - the tax treaty unilaterally benefits Hungary.

"The benefits are no longer reciprocal - with a significant loss of potential revenues to the United States and little in return for U.S. business and investment in Hungary."

The timing of the termination following years of U.S. concerns about the treaty suggests that Treasury is using it to try to pressure Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to agree to implement the 15% global minimum tax agreed by nearly 140 countries.

Affirming the Hungarian government's position, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the global minimum tax would ruin Europe's competitiveness and endanger jobs in Hungary.

"Based on all this - no matter how hard the pressure is on us - we obviously do not support the introduction of the global minimum tax in Europe," he said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "And we continue our professional consultations on tax issues with our Republican friends."

Termination of the treaty is expected to be completed in six months after the U.S. Treasury sends formal notification to Hungarian authorities.

"Hungary made the U.S. government’s longstanding concerns with the 1979 tax treaty worse by blocking the EU Directive to implement a global minimum tax," the Treasury spokesperson said.

"If Hungary implemented a global minimum tax, this treaty would be less one-sided. Refusing to do so could exacerbate Hungary’s status as a treaty-shopping jurisdiction, further disadvantaging the United States."

(Reporting by David Lawder, additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36aSri Lanka prime minister summons emergency party leaders meeting after street unrest
RE
04:22aChina can consider increasing its budget deficits - ex-finance minister
RE
04:18aU.S. Treasury to end 1979 treaty with global minimum tax holdout Hungary
RE
04:03aSouth African rand weakens after strong U.S. jobs data
RE
03:56aIMF says it held productive talks on new programme for Egypt
RE
03:49aTunisia's president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes
RE
03:43aCocoa buyers to subsidise Ivory Coast, Ghana's cocoa premium
RE
03:39aProtesters storm sri lanka president gotabaya rajapaksa's house…
RE
03:36aChinese minister hopes ties with Canada can get back on track
RE
03:36aFactbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk seeks to end $44 billion Twitter pursuit
2UPSTART HOLDINGS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney Gene..
3Twitter workers brace for more 'circus' after Elon Musk torpedoes deal
4Unifor union, Bell Canada reach impasse on labor negotiations
5Cocoa buyers to subsidise Ivory Coast, Ghana's cocoa premium

HOT NEWS