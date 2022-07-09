U.S. Treasury to end 1979 treaty with global minimum tax holdout Hungary

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday
said it was moving to terminate a 1979 tax treaty with Hungary
in the wake of Budapest's decision to block the European Union's
implementation of a new, 15% global minimum tax.
A Treasury spokesperson said that since Hungary lowered its
corporate tax rate to 9% - less than half the 21% U.S. rate -
the tax treaty unilaterally benefits Hungary.
"The benefits are no longer reciprocal - with a significant
loss of potential revenues to the United States and little in
return for U.S. business and investment in Hungary."
The timing of the termination following years of U.S.
concerns about the treaty suggests that Treasury is using it to
try to pressure Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to agree
to implement the 15% global minimum tax agreed by nearly 140
countries.
Affirming the Hungarian government's position, Foreign
Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the global minimum tax would
ruin Europe's competitiveness and endanger jobs in Hungary.
"Based on all this - no matter how hard the pressure is on
us - we obviously do not support the introduction of the global
minimum tax in Europe," he said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
"And we continue our professional consultations on tax issues
with our Republican friends."
Termination of the treaty is expected to be completed in six
months after the U.S. Treasury sends formal notification to
Hungarian authorities.
"Hungary made the U.S. government’s longstanding concerns
with the 1979 tax treaty worse by blocking the EU Directive to
implement a global minimum tax," the Treasury spokesperson said.
"If Hungary implemented a global minimum tax, this treaty
would be less one-sided. Refusing to do so could exacerbate
Hungary’s status as a treaty-shopping jurisdiction, further
disadvantaging the United States."
(Reporting by David Lawder, additional reporting by Anita
Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)