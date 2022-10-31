U.S. Treasury to issue $550 billion in debt in Q4

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on
Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth
quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due
to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on
marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing.
The fourth-quarter estimate assumes an end-of-December cash
balance of $700 billion.
It expects to borrow $578 billion in privately held net
marketable debt from January to March 2023, assuming an
end-of-December cash balance of $500 billion.
It said it issued $457 billion in net debt in the third
quarter this year, ending the three-month period with a cash
balance of $636 billion.
(Reporting by Alden Bentley, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)