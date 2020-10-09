Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Treasury to press for COVID stimulus, China debt participation at IMF meeting - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 01:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury will press countries to keep up coronavirus stimulus during International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings next week and urge China to fully participate in debt relief for poor countries, a senior Treasury official said.

In a video interview recorded on Tuesday and published on Friday, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh said a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic depended on continued policy support.

"We cannot declare victory at this point, we need to continue pushing for responsive measures," McIntosh told https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4foW20d8Hs Mark Sobel, U.S. chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, a London-based think tank. "So I think our first message in the meetings is going to be that countries need to be not withdrawing support prematurely."

McIntosh said in the Tuesday interview that he hoped that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi could reach agreement on a new U.S. coronavirus aid package. That same day, President Donald Trump announced that his administration was withdrawing from the talks, but discussions have since resumed.

McIntosh said he would urge Chinese officials for "full, faithful transparent compliance" with a G20 freeze on official bilateral debt service for the world's poorest countries implemented earlier this year.

"China is the largest bilateral lender here. And so what we need to see from official bilateral lenders is transparency, not imposing non-disclosure agreements, not using collateralized financing."

He said China needed to adhere to commonly agreed definitions of official bilateral creditors to include any entity "working at the behest of government," including government ministries, development finance institutions and export credit agencies, among others.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.38% 42.76 Delayed Quote.-36.15%
WTI -1.46% 40.592 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pCanada launches new business aid program to replace expired rent-relief
RE
01:20pNorway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
01:19pIMF chief sees $345 billion financing gap for African states
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pTAKE FIVE : Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
RE
01:11pGold jumps 1% as dollar slides on stimulus bets
RE
01:10pMexico's main stock exchange suspends trading, reasons unclear
RE
01:10pMexico's main stock exchange says it temporarily suspends trading
RE
01:10pUK's Sunak expands help for lockdown-hit firms as recovery wanes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
4GOLD : Wall St. gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
5EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group