U.S. Treasury unveils illicit finance strategy, targets Russian sanctions evasion

05/13/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday unveiled a fresh strategy to combat illicit financing, including by limiting the exploitation of regulatory gaps through shell companies and all-cash real estate purchases and cracking down further on Russian sanctions evasion.

The United States has imposed several rafts of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, targeting its central bank, major lenders, oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is seeking to seize assets of designated Russians.

"Illicit finance is a major national security threat and nowhere is that more apparent than in Russia’s war against Ukraine, supported by decades of corruption by Russian elites," the Treasury's Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg said in a statement.

Russian elites and oligarchs under U.S. sanctions, as well as their proxies, are seeking to anonymize and hide bank accounts, securities, real estate, gold and other assets, the Treasury said, as they try to evade sanctions to support Putin's war.

The Treasury said it would seek to close anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing loopholes, which it said are exploited by illicit actors, including Russian oligarchs, to anonymously access the U.S. financial system.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov has previously said ordinary European citizens would suffer from Western sanctions imposed on Russia.

The Treasury said it would continue to identify and seize U.S. assets owned by Russians under U.S. sanctions and better detect Russian sanctions evasion.

Russian elites and oligarchs can get money into the U.S. financial or the international financial system by hiding behind legal entities when they don't have to disclose the beneficial owner, a Treasury official said. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)


