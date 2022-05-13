U.S. Treasury unveils illicit finance strategy, targets Russian sanctions evasion

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday
unveiled a fresh strategy to combat illicit financing, including
by limiting the exploitation of regulatory gaps through shell
companies and all-cash real estate purchases and cracking down
further on Russian sanctions evasion.
The United States has imposed several rafts of sanctions on
Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, targeting its
central bank, major lenders, oligarchs and Russian President
Vladimir Putin, and is seeking to seize assets of designated
Russians.
"Illicit finance is a major national security threat and
nowhere is that more apparent than in Russia’s war against
Ukraine, supported by decades of corruption by Russian elites,"
the Treasury's Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and
Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg said in a statement.
Russian elites and oligarchs under U.S. sanctions, as well
as their proxies, are seeking to anonymize and hide bank
accounts, securities, real estate, gold and other assets, the
Treasury said, as they try to evade sanctions to support Putin's
war.
The Treasury said it would seek to close anti-money
laundering and countering terrorist financing loopholes, which
it said are exploited by illicit actors, including Russian
oligarchs, to anonymously access the U.S. financial system.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry
Peskov has previously said ordinary European citizens would
suffer from Western sanctions imposed on Russia.
The Treasury said it would continue to identify and seize
U.S. assets owned by Russians under U.S. sanctions and better
detect Russian sanctions evasion.
Russian elites and oligarchs can get money into the U.S.
financial or the international financial system by hiding behind
legal entities when they don't have to disclose the beneficial
owner, a Treasury official said.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and David Lawder; editing by
Grant McCool)