U.S. Treasury yields 2020 drop makes way for slow grind back in 2021

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market took
investors on a bumpy ride in 2020, with yields plunging to
historic lows in the early part of the year before a partial
grind back in the second half.
Investors are looking for yields to edge up further as the
calendar flips to 2021.
Expectations that a vaccine against COVID-19 will spur an
economic rebound in 2021 have pushed some investors out of
Treasuries and other safe-haven assets in recent months and
helped lift yields, which move inversely to bond prices, near
their post-pandemic highs just under 1%. Still, they are well
off the levels seen at the beginning of the year, when benchmark
10-year Treasuries yielded closer to 2%.
The post-pandemic drop in Treasury yields, spurred by
unprecedented U.S. Federal Reserve support, had wide-ranging
repercussions, forcing investors to rethink the role of bonds as
a hedge against stock gyrations and spurring a scramble for
yield across markets. Prices for gold, which often
struggles to compete with yield-bearing investments, are up
about 24% year-to-date, its best year in a decade.
"The renewed hunt for yield means investors need to take a
look at the role of... bonds in portfolios," analysts at UBS
wrote in a report.
Few investors believe Treasury yields are going back to
their pre-COVID-19 levels anytime soon. The median forecast by
strategists in the latest Reuters poll on where Treasury yields
will stand in 12 months was 1.2%.
Among the factors that could influence yields are how
quickly vaccines can be rolled out across the United States and
the results of the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate run-off, which could
tip control of the chamber to Democrats.
If history’s any guide, though, yields could end up
considerably below current forecasts: analysts' projections have
tended to overestimate where yields will be in a year’s time.
One catalyst for a rally in longer-dated bond yields could
be a potential rise in U.S. inflation - a factor that could
cause investors to sell longer-dated bonds, as inflation erodes
their value over time.
Although inflation has in the last decade consistently
averaged below the 2% target set by the Federal Reserve,
trillions of dollars in government spending and the central
bank’s pledge to allow periods of higher consumer prices have
revived discussions of its return.
One measure of inflation, which tracks the expected average
inflation rate over the five-year period starting five years
from now, is at 2.02%, the highest since May 2019. The latest
survey by BofA Global Research, meanwhile, showed fund managers
see a rise in inflation as the market’s second-biggest “tail
risk.”
Demand for inflation-protected bonds has risen, with the
yield on 10-year TIPS around negative 1%.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note earlier in December
that there should be healthy appetite for more Treasuries next
year, if the Fed stays supportive. Deutsche expects net coupon
issuance for 2021 at $2.7 trillion, and with the Fed continuing
purchases at its current rate that means the private sector
needs to absorb $1.7 trillion.
Still, Treasury supply/demand could become "more imbalanced"
in 2021, said Bank of America in a Dec. 11 note, with supply
expected to reach record highs.
Investors are also keeping a close eye on whether the Fed
will reconfigure its bond purchases to cap a potential rise in
long-term yields.
Expectations of rising long-end yields have been reflected
in the spread between two and 10-year Treasury yields, the most
common measure of the yield curve, which has widened by nearly
12 basis points in December alone. Speculators have a sizeable
bearish position in longer-dated Treasuries in the futures
market.
For its part, the Fed has given little indication it is
ready to adjust its mix of bond buying, with Chairman Jerome
Powell saying earlier this month that for the time being, buying
more long-dated debt was not “high on our list of
possibilities."
