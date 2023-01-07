Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Trustee files objection to FTX's planned asset sales

01/07/2023 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former FTX Chief Executive Bankman-Fried departs from his court hearing at Manhattan federal court

(Reuters) - A U.S. Trustee filed an objection on Saturday to plans by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to sell its digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX, as well as units in Japan and Europe, according to a court filing.

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November and said last month it planned to sell its LedgerX, Embed, FTX Japan and FTX Europe businesses. On Tuesday, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and caused billions of dollars in losses, in what prosecutors have called an "epic" fraud.

The filing by U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara called for an independent investigation before the sale of the units, arguing that the companies may have information related to FTX's bankruptcy.

"The sale of potentially valuable causes of action against the Debtors' directors, officers and employees, or any other person or entity, should not be permitted until there has been a full and independent investigation into all persons and entities that may have been involved in any malfeasance, negligence or other actionable conduct," the filing said.

FTX said in a court filing last month that the companies it planned to sell are relatively independent from the broader FTX group, and that each has its own segregated customer accounts and separate management teams.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:43pChristmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
RE
02:55pTwitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation -Bloomberg News
RE
02:36pShelling around Bakhmut despite Putin's 'Christmas ceasefire'
RE
02:33pTanzanian president appoints Emmanuel Tutuba as central bank governor
RE
02:32pTwitter Cuts More Staff Overseeing Global Content Moderation - Bloomberg News
RE
02:32pTwitter cuts more staff overseeing global content moderation…
RE
02:29pTwitter cuts more staff overseeing global content moderation -…
RE
02:24pU.S. Trustee files objection to FTX's planned asset sales
RE
01:59pOne dead, 22 injured in accident on Mexico City metro
RE
01:48pShelling booms around Bakhmut's streets in 'Christmas ceasefire'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports
2Sartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China
3Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company
4Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
5U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks

HOT NEWS