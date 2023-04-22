STORY: The Sudanese army said on Saturday that the U.S., UK, France, and China will all start evacuating their diplomatic staff and other nationals from the city of Khartoum in a matter of hours, as the gunfire and air strikes continued to echo across it.

The three-day ceasefire declared in Sudan also remains in tatters.

Both of the opposing factions in this conflict have said they will assist in the evacuations of foreigners: that is the army, and its rival - the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

But it's not immediately clear what form the evacuations may take. On Friday the U.S. State Department said Washington would not coordinate evacuations for private individuals, as in citizens who were not in Sudan on government business.

"We are in touch with several hundred private American citizens who we understand to be in Sudan. And of those, many of those are registered through our smart traveler program, which, as I said, has been a mechanism in which we have been in direct communication with them to talk about security precautions and other measures that they can take on their own."

"We have been clear-eyed about how American citizens should not travel to Sudan for months now."

Meanwhile, any let up in the fighting may accelerate the desperate rush by local Sudanese to get out. Many have been trapped for days in their homes under bombardment, or with fighters roaming the streets.

Hundreds have been killed.