By Denny Jacob

The number of U.S. workers in unions was largely unchanged at 10% from the previous year, with the highest unionization rates seen among workers in education, training and library occupations.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the number of wage and salary workers belonging to unions also showed little movement over the year at 14.4 million.

Last year's figures stand in contrast to the union membership rate and number of union workers in 1983, the first year for which comparable data are available. At the time, the union membership rate was a little over 20% and there were 17.7 million union workers.

