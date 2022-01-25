U.S. Urology Partners Adds Scott Clatur as Chief People Officer

U.S. Urology Partners, one of the country’s largest independent providers of urology and related specialty services, today announced that Scott Clatur has joined the rapidly growing business as Chief People Officer. A nationally recognized human resources and talent strategy visionary, Clatur has more than two decades of experience leading high growth healthcare and technology organizations.

U.S. Urology Partners was formed in 2018 to support urology practices with an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources, and is backed by NMS Capital. The U.S. Urology Partners clinical network now consists of 24 offices in Ohio and New York through partner practices Central Ohio Urology Group and Associated Medical Professionals of NY. Given the tremendous interest in U.S. Urology Partners' unique model of supporting practices, discussions are underway with numerous groups regarding partnership opportunities.

Corina Tracy, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Urology Partners, stated, “I am very excited to introduce Scott Clatur to U.S. Urology Partners in the new role of Chief People Officer. Scott has spent more than 20 years implementing talent strategies that drive growth, support business transformation, and build best-in-class cultures for both healthcare and technology businesses. His leadership will be crucial in helping us shape our future workplace and employee experience strategy while growing and developing the most important part of our company’s business, our people.”

Prior to joining U.S. Urology Partners, Clatur served as Head of People at Built Technologies, and previously held senior HR and talent leadership roles at Visual Lease, Health Quest, Henry Ford Health System and Best Buy. He has a record of success developing strategies to lead through rapid growth while driving a world-class experience that fosters an innovative and inclusive environment.

Scott Clatur, Chief People Officer of U.S. Urology Partners, stated, “It’s an honor to join an organization with such an important mission and at such a critical time. When you invest in people, people invest in you. What I have seen of the culture at U.S. Urology Partners shows true commitment to not only serving all of our team members, but also supporting one another as colleagues.”

“I’m excited to help continue scaling U.S. Urology Partners and its core functions while also helping to shape the culture and support our people to achieve our goals. I look forward to being a part of the solution to assist urology practices in delivering exceptional care to patients in communities across the country,” said Clatur.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urology and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced cancer treatment and other ancillary services. Through Central Ohio Urology Group and Associated Medical Professionals of NY, the U.S. Urology Partners practice consists of a network of 24 offices throughout Ohio and New York. U.S. Urology Partners was formed to support urology practices with an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources, while serving as a platform upon which NMS Capital intends to build a leading provider of urological services through an acquisition strategy. The U.S. Urology Partners corporate office is in Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. For additional information about U.S. Urology Partners and employment opportunities, please visit the company’s website at www.us-uro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005079/en/