U.S. VC firms pull back from late-stage deals amid stormy markets, valuation concerns

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Startups seeking late-stage funding
in the United States are failing to attract investors as dour
sentiment in the public markets and dull exit conditions make it
tougher to justify higher valuations.
U.S. venture capital investments in late-stage deals have
plunged 62% to $24.9 billion in the third quarter, according to
a report by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital
Association (NVCA) on Thursday.
"Right now, the late stage is a much more treacherous market
relative to how it has been in the past," Pitchbook's lead VC
analyst, Kyle Stanford, said, adding that companies seeking
late-stage funding have been relying much more on public market
investors.
Late-stage dealmaking activity correlates strongly with the
public markets, which have been hurt by rapidly rising interest
rates and geopolitical turmoil this year. Companies seeking such
deals also face higher chances of a down round, prompting VC
firms to take a more cautious approach.
"Over the next six to nine months especially, we should
start to see an uptick in down rounds," Stanford said.
Exit activity was dull, with the combined value in 2022 on
track to fall below $100 billion for the first time since 2016.
Though seed and early stage funding remained largely
resilient in the first half of the year, there were signs that
the dampened investor sentiment is finally spilling over,
according to the report.
Early-stage deals plummeted 35% to $13.5 billion in the
third quarter, the report said. In the first half of 2022, they
had climbed 12% compared to last year.
Overall, the quarter saw $43 billion invested in VC deals
across all stages, less than half of last year, when excess
liquidity and accommodative monetary policy pushed VC firms to
ramp up bets on tech, biotech, healthcare and fintech startups.
(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)