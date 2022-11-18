Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. VP Harris met briefly with China's Xi at APEC

11/18/2022 | 11:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
APEC summit in Bangkok

BANGKOK/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said.

"The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV confirmed the meeting later in the morning.

Xi Jinping said the meeting with President Biden in Bali, Indonesia, was strategic and constructive, and had important guiding significance for the next stage of China-U.S. relations, according to the broadcaster's official readout of the meeting.

"It is hoped that the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and jointly promote China-US relations to return to a healthy and stable track."

Harris and Xi met at the APEC summit in Thailand.

(Reporting by Poppy McPherson in Bangkok and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11/18Live Nation Entertainment Says "Does Not Engage In Behaviors Justifying Antitrust Litigation"- Statement
RE
11/18Live nation entertainment- ticketmaster does not set or control…
RE
11/18Live nation entertainment says "does not engage in behaviors jus…
RE
11/18U.S. VP Harris met briefly with China's Xi at APEC
RE
11/18Ticketmaster Says "We Want To Apologize To Taylor And All Of Her Fans, Especially Those Who Had A Terrible Experience Trying To Purchase Tickets"- Blog
RE
11/18Ticketmaster says "we want to apologize to taylor and all of her…
RE
11/18APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions
RE
11/18IMF warns Saint Lucia to build buffers for mounting climate risks
RE
11/18Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar expected to lead tight race
RE
11/18Australian PM says premature to discuss about any potential China trip
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions
3COP27 negotiators to push for deal in overtime climate talks
4Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensat..
5Live Nation Entertainment Says "Does Not Engage In Behaviors Justifying..

HOT NEWS