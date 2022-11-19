U.S. VP Harris proposes target for APEC power-sector emissions

BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris proposed on Saturday setting a new aggregate target for reducing power-sector carbon emissions among members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, a White House official said.

She also proposed that the 21-member grouping sets a goal for reducing methane emissions.

The United States, which will host APEC next year, will introduce a new initiative on a just energy transition and set new ambitious sustainability goals, she told APEC leaders. (Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Robert Birsel)