U.S. VP Harris to travel to Poland, Romania next week

03/04/2022 | 05:24pm EST
U.S. President Biden signs into law the

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week, her office said on Friday, with the visit coming after Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the U.S. looks to show support for Ukraine and its eastern NATO allies.

Harris' visit is scheduled from March 9 to March 11, her office said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, writing by Kanishka Singh, editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
