U.S. VP Harris to travel to Poland, Romania next week
03/04/2022 | 05:24pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week, her office said on Friday, with the visit coming after Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the U.S. looks to show support for Ukraine and its eastern NATO allies.
Harris' visit is scheduled from March 9 to March 11, her office said.
