Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Vice President Harris' chief of staff leaving, will be replaced by top adviser

04/21/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Flournoy, chief of staff to the Vice President, and Alfaqi, special adviser to the Vice President for the Northern Triangle, walk from a chinook to board Air Force Two to return to Washington, in Palmerola

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' chief of staff is leaving the administration and will be replaced by top adviser Lorraine Voles, Harris said on Thursday, the latest shake-up in the vice president's office.

The departure of Tina Flournoy comes less than a month after Harris announced that her deputy chief of staff would leave in May.

"Tina has been a valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office," Harris said in a written statement announcing the change. "Tina is the consummate public servant and I will continue to rely on her advice, counsel and friendship."

Voles, who previously served as Vice President Al Gore's communications director and as an advisor to Hillary Clinton, was hired by Harris last summer.

Flournoy's exit marks the latest from Harris's team. On March 21, Harris's National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney said she is stepping down from her role. The White House said she will be succeeded by her deputy, Philip Gordon.

Harris's communications team, which had a turbulent first year marked by several messaging failures, has also had several high profile departures.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Dan Whitcomb in Los AngelesEditing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pNew York City's Central Park a 'lab' to study climate change
RE
05:55pCanada would be supportive of Sweden and Finland joining NATO -PM Trudeau
RE
05:55pU.S. Vice President Harris' chief of staff leaving, will be replaced by top adviser
RE
05:52pU.S. Treasury's Yellen, White House say World Bank needs major 'reboot'
RE
05:46pMusk says he has secured $46.5 billion in funding for Twitter bid
RE
05:44pGap cuts quarterly sales forecast on challenges at Old Navy; brand head departs
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.40% to 93.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.20% to $1.0835 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3029 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pDollar Gains 0.39% to 128.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
2Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
3China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
4French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader ..
5Somfy : Sales for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year

HOT NEWS