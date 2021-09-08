U.S.Vision : Announces New Partnership with Eyewear Brand, MITA

The Fully Sustainable Eyewear Brand Will Introduce its Optical Frames Nationwide in JCPenney Optical Stores, a Licensed Business Operated By U.S.Vision

U.S.Vision, a leading retailer of optical products and services with more than 370 locations across a variety of retail classes of trade, has partnered with Miami-based MITA Eyewear to become the exclusive distributor of the brand’s optical frame assortment. Conceptualized as a fully sustainable, fashionable and affordable brand, the launch of MITA will expand appeal to a wider audience for U.S.Vision. The MITA brand will initially launch exclusively at their JCPenney Optical locations.

“At U.S.Vision, we understand that style is very personal, and the glasses that you wear are an everyday reflection of that individuality,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO, U.S.Vision. “Our partnership with MITA aligns with our goal of providing access to more sustainable options, so that our customers can feel good about their choice of eyewear.”

MITA eyewear is produced using recycled water bottles, and their cases and cleaning cloths are also made using upcycled materials. This commitment to creating eco-friendly products allows both companies to prioritize consumers’ environmental values and economical needs, without sacrificing style. The MITA brand promise is also strategically aligned with the core values of the U.S.Vision and JCPenney customer.

“At MITA, we believe that providing fashionable eyewear does not have to be at the expense of the environment,” said Fabio Ferracane, CEO, MITA Eyewear. “We’re thankful that this partnership is a driving force of our founding principle and aligns with both of our objectives.”

U.S.Vision will be the exclusive distributor of MITA optical frames, providing high-quality, lightweight, eco-friendly styles to its customers. The sustainable eyewear brand will be available across 249 JCPenney Optical locations beginning mid-September.

For more information about U.S.Vision, visit: www.usvision.com.

About U.S.Vision

U.S.Vision is a retailer of optical products and services with licensed optical departments in many JCPenney locations. In addition to its JCPenney Optical stores, U.S.Vision operates in Meijer, Boscov’s, AAFES Military Exchange and freestanding stores across the country, with more than 370 total locations nationwide. These retail optical departments offer a wide selection of designer brands and private label prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and accessories. Many locations also provide direct access to independent Doctors of Optometry, who perform comprehensive eye exams and prescribe eyeglasses and contact lenses. U.S.Vision has been a national provider of managed vision care benefits since 1991. For additional information, please visit U.S.Vision’s website.

About MITA

MITA Eyewear is pioneering the use of sustainable materials in eyewear. MITA believes in the principle that high fashion should not come at the expense of our environment. Through their “Reshape” philosophy, MITA is passionately devoted to redefining the relationships between fashion and sustainability. Emerging from the everchanging Magic City, MITA brings to life the concept of Miami’s fashion sense and multicultural background into sustainable eyewear, built with the highest quality and innovative materials supported by the artistry of Italian design. The MITA collection is comprised of both sun and optical styles, catering to a culturally diverse audience of men and women. The collection is made utilizing sustainable materials such as recycled water bottles, recycled aluminum, biodegradable nose pads, lenses, and handmade bio-acetate. MITA also takes pride in its packaging, as it is also made of 100% sustainable material.

