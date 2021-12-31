Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. WTI CRUDE FUTURES DROP BY $1 TO $75.99/BBL

12/31/2021 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. WTI CRUDE FUTURES DROP BY $1 TO $75.99/BBL


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 78.76 Delayed Quote.53.27%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.99% 417.4064 Delayed Quote.57.79%
WTI -0.20% 76.14 Delayed Quote.58.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aPhilippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic Omicron detection
RE
07:07aVIEWPOINT : Reopened US-NWE LPG arb to add length
PU
07:05aMUSEWIRE ranked among the top 50 Music Industry Blogs on Feedspot
SE
07:04aEU records first drop in sparkling wine exports in decade as champagne loses its fizz
RE
07:04aTSX futures down on weaker crude prices
RE
07:01aChina outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
RE
07:00aOmicron crashes global New Year party but South Africa offers hope
RE
07:00aNorthvolt battery plant sparks into life, a first for Europe
RE
07:00aStocks to see in New Year near record highs after banner 2021
RE
06:58aBritain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
5China shares close higher led by property stocks; annual turnover hits ..

HOT NEWS