U.S. WTI CRUDE FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY $2 TO $75.43/BBL

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. WTI CRUDE FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY $2 TO $75.43/BBL
10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. WTI CRUDE FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN BY $2 TO $75.43/BBL
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37a
EMR EUROPEAN METAL RECYCLING
: Swindon supports youth wellbeing in partnership with STEP Swindon
PU
04:35a
British industry calls for govt action on energy prices, supply
RE
04:35a
British shares rebound on mining, travel stocks boost
RE
04:27a
Brent crude futures extend losses, down by $2 to $79.08/bbl
RE
04:25a
BOJ offers gloomier view on regional Japan as supply curbs hit autos
RE
04:17a
U.s. wti crude futures extend losses, down by $2 to $75.43/bbl
RE
04:16a
Australia's Wesfarmers moves to block Sigma attempt to buy API
RE
04:15a
South Africa should not rush move away from coal, minister says
RE
04:14a
South Africa should not rush move away from coal, minister says
RE
04:13a
Sweden, Norway currencies eye multi-year highs vs euro
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
2
Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
3
Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer
4
California lawmakers vow to investigate offshore oil spill
5
Asian shares rise on lower oil prices and possible Xi-Biden meet
More news
HOT NEWS
VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS.
+56.68%
Voyager Therapeutics in Licensing Deal With Pfizer
RESONANT INC.
+20.00%
Resonant Shares Rise After Expanding Manufacturing Partnership
MODERNA, INC.
-8.94%
Italy says mRNA COVID jab effectiveness stable after 7 months, but not for all
SIKA AG
+3.33%
Sika Backs Targets at Capital Markets Day
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
+4.01%
Workspace : occupancy levels pick up as London comes back to life
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE.
+2.58%
Compagnie Financiere Richemont : European stocks rally as energy prices cool
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave