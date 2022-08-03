U.S. WTI OIL FUTURES RISE $1 TO SESSION HIGH OF $95.52/BBL…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Water
Fintechs
Boats
Smart City
Biotechnology
The SPAC
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
The SPAC
Cybersecurity
The Vegan Market
Fintechs
The Golden Age of Video Games
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. WTI OIL FUTURES RISE $1 TO SESSION HIGH OF $95.52/BBL…
08/03/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. WTI OIL FUTURES RISE $1 TO SESSION HIGH OF $95.52/BBL
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL
1.32%
100.99
32.53%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX
1.03%
522.9638
31.13%
WTI
1.36%
95.081
29.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46a
Stocks stabilise as investors weigh Taiwan and Fed risks
RE
07:46a
U.s. wti oil futures rise $1 to session high of $95.52/bbl…
RE
07:46a
TAIWAN TRANSPORT MINISTER
: 18 aviation routes will be affected b…
RE
07:46a
Opec+ ministerial meeting starts - source…
RE
07:43a
China's State Grid to invest $22 billion in ultra high voltage power lines - report
RE
07:42a
BorgWarner to buy Rhombus in latest EV charging deal
RE
07:41a
TAIWAN GOV SPOKESPERSON
: Taiwan always has sincerity to communic…
RE
07:41a
New York Times forecasts weak advertising revenue
RE
07:36a
Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro in Brazil's October elections narrows -poll
RE
07:35a
Indian government withdraws data protection bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2
OPEC meets amid output struggles, U.S. pressure for more oil
3
Maersk sees weaker demand for shipping containers this year
4
Ibersol SGPS S A : informs signing of share purchase and sale agreement..
5
Just Eat Takeaway com N : Half Year 2022 Results Press Release
More news
HOT NEWS
CAZOO GROUP LTD
+118.34%
Cazoo Group Ltd Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
SYNEOS HEALTH, INC.
-17.61%
Syneos Health, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2022
GREAT LAKES DREDGE &.
-23.09%
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
NEIGHBOURLY PHARMACY.
-8.96%
Transcript : Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
+13.61%
Semtech to buy Sierra Wireless in $1.2 bln deal
LUNDIN MINING CORPOR.
-6.93%
Lundin Mining Confirms Sinkhole Near Ojos Del Salado Operations in Chile
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave