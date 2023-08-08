By Joshua Kirby

U.S. wholesale inventories fell more than expected in June, suggesting merchants are liquidating stock as demand weakens, according to data from the Commerce Department published Tuesday.

Inventories of U.S. merchant wholesalers declined 0.5% compared with the previous month. The stock of unsold goods also fell in May from April's level, according to the Commerce Department's revised figures.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected wholesale inventories to fall by 0.3% in June. The data aren't adjusted for inflation.

Inventories of nondurable goods led the total lower, falling 1.2%, with petroleum, paper and farm products all notably falling.

Durable goods meanwhile slipped 0.1% on month, driven lower by falling stocks of metals, hardware and computer equipment, though automotive and machinery inventories rose.

Total inventories were up 1.3% in June compared with the same month last year, according to the Commerce Department's data.

The ratio of inventories to sales, which suggests how many months' worth of stock wholesalers have at current sales rates, was 1.41, compared with a revised 1.40 in May.

