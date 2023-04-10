By Dean Seal

U.S. wholesale inventories ticked up slightly in February, returning to an upward trajectory after slipping in January for the first time since mid-2020.

Inventories of U.S. merchant wholesalers sequentially rose 0.1% in February compared with the previous month after declining 0.4% sequentially in January.

Inventories of durable goods rose 0.5% on month as gains in automotive and electrical products offset continued drops in furniture and lumber products. Nondurable goods inventories fell 0.5%, dragged lower by farm products.

Total inventories were up 12% in February compared with the same month a year earlier, according to the Commerce Department's data.

The ratio of inventories to sales, which suggests how many months it would take for wholesalers to clear their inventories at the current sales rate, rose to 1.37, down from 1.38 in January, but up from 1.24 in February 2022.

