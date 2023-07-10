By Dean Seal

U.S. wholesale inventories were flat in May as firms stick to more relaxed restocking strategies amid an uncertain demand environment, according to data from the Commerce Department published Monday.

Inventories of U.S. merchant wholesalers were virtually unchanged in May compared with the previous month. The stock of unsold goods held by wholesalers fell sequentially in April by a revised 0.3%.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected wholesale inventories to decrease 0.1% in May. Wholesale inventories data aren't adjusted for inflation.

Inventories of durable goods rose 0.6% on month as gains in machinery, metals and automotive offset declines in lumber and small slips in electrical and computer equipment. Nondurable goods inventories fell by 1%, pulled lower by farm products, paper, petroleum and groceries, while chemicals and drugs ticked up during the month.

Total inventories were up 3.7% in May compared with a revised figure from the same month in 2022, according to the Commerce Department's data.

The ratio of inventories to sales, which suggests how many months it would take for wholesalers to clear their inventories at the current sales rate, was 1.41, roughly flat with 1.4 last month and up from 1.3 in the same month a year ago.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-10-23 1040ET