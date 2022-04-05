U.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board on Tuesday said it has sanctioned
KPMG LLP's former vice chair of audit for his role in a
high-profile leak of information from the accounting industry
oversight body.
The PCAOB fined Scott Marcello $100,000, its largest ever
penalty against an individual, for failing to reasonably
supervise KPMG personnel who engaged in a scheme to illegally
obtain and use confidential PCAOB information, the board said in
a statement. The settlement marked the first time the PCAOB has
imposed sanctions for "failure reasonably to supervise," it
said.
During Marcello's tenure as KPMG's vice chair of audit from
July 2015 until April 2017, several of Marcello's subordinates
including his direct report obtained confidential lists of
upcoming audits, which they used to help pass PCAOB inspections.
Marcelo failed to take appropriate action after learning in
early 2016 that personnel had obtained the highly confidential
information, the board said.
KPMG did not respond to request for comment, and Marcello
could not be reached immediately for comment.
PCAOB Chair Erica Williams said the "first of its kind"
disciplinary action was a sign of the board's commitment to
sanctioning top-level personnel at the largest firms.
In 2019, KPMG paid a civil penalty for illicit use of the
PCAOB data and cheating on training exams. Former employees from
KPMG were found guilty of taking part in the scheme after
charges were unveiled in 2018.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris
Gallagher and Andrea Ricci)