Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. accuses Russia of exploiting Africa resources to fund Ukraine war

10/07/2022 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
United Nations Security Council meets after North Korea fired ballistic missile over Japan in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused Russian mercenaries on Thursday of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, a charge Russia rejected as "anti-Russian rage."

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the Wagner Group of mercenaries are exploiting natural resources and "these ill-gotten gains are used to fund Moscow's war machine in Africa, the Middle East, and Ukraine." 

"Make no mistake: people across Africa are paying a heavy price for the Wagner Group's exploitative practices and human rights violations," Thomas-Greenfield told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the financing of armed groups through illicit trafficking of natural resources in Africa.

Wagner, staffed by veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic, Mali and other countries. It was founded in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and started supporting pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said he regretted that Thomas-Greenfield raised the issue of "Russian support to African partners."

"This exposes their real plans and aims - what they really need from African countries," said Nebenzia, without elaborating.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine came at a time of heightened rivalry between the West, China and Russia over Africa's natural resources, trade and security ties. Some states worry about being squeezed in the middle of an intense geopolitical rivalry.

Russia has been trying to chip away at its international isolation after nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly voted to reprimand Moscow and demand it withdraw its troops within a week of its Feb. 24 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Next week, the 193-member General Assembly is due to vote on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, additional reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.93% 413.97 Real-time Quote.-22.57%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.04% 134.93 Real-time Quote.-22.69%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 60.848 Delayed Quote.-21.25%
Latest news "Economy"
03:19aSouth Korean shares post biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years
RE
03:18aOutlook for Gilts Remains Bearish, Says Citi
DJ
03:16aLebanese banks close again after holdups by depositors seeking their own money
RE
03:16aCopper dips on strong dollar, recession fears
RE
03:14aSwiss forex reserves down in September
RE
03:05aAround 10% of Paris petrol stations having problems getting enough supplies -French govt
RE
03:05aTokyo exchange will remove almost 500 firms from topix index - d…
RE
03:04aShippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
RE
03:02aSonatrach at 'very advanced' stage of negotiations with 5 customers on gas pricing review
RE
03:02aUK's Superdry returns to profit but cautious on near future
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4Analysis-Chip industry rethinks Taiwan risk after Pelosi visit but opti..
5Slower U.S. job growth anticipated in September; labor market still tig..

HOT NEWS