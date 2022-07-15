Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. adds 2.5 million Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine doses, expects more in July

07/15/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pop-up clinic to administers monkeypox vaccinations

(Reuters) -The U.S. government has ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for use against monkeypox and expects more later this month to fight an outbreak of the viral disease.

So far, 1,470 cases of monkeypox, which can cause flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, have been identified in the country, mostly among men who have sex with men.

Health officials anticipate an increase in cases in the coming weeks due in part to increased reporting of the disease and more testing, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in a press briefing.

No monkeypox cases have been reported among adolescents in the country since testing was expanded to commercial labs last week, she said.

MORE DEMAND THAN SUPPLY

The United States has distributed about 156,000 monkeypox vaccine doses nationwide, including more than 100,000 doses in the past week.

The CDC director, however, cautioned that the demand for vaccines is higher than the current available supply.

"We are actively working to increase supply... update our strategy to make sure we are using our current supply strategically," she said.

The United States had ordered 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine in June, followed by another 2.5 million earlier this month.

In addition, the country is working with Bavarian to take delivery of another 786,000 doses of the vaccine that are currently located in a Denmark facility.

"We were beginning the process of pre-positioning those doses in the US, but they will be available pending the FDA clearance of the facility expected by the end of July," Walensky said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy, Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Caroline Humer and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pWaterbomber pilot dies fighting Portugal wildfire
RE
05:55pU.S. adds 2.5 million Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine doses, expects more in July
RE
05:53pHaaland races to recover 'brutal' history of U.S. Native American boarding schools
RE
05:46pJapan to forgo setting ceiling on next year's defense spending -Nikkei
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.07% This Week to 99.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.98% to $1.0088 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 1.39% to $1.1868 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pHKMA buys HK$6.413 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band
RE
05:40pHkma buys hk$6.413 bln from market as hong kong dollar hits weak…
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 1.79% to 138.53 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amgen, Cisco, Dollar General, Microsoft..
2BICO announces preliminary financial performance for the second quarter
3Judge in Twitter v. Musk made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close
4Hyundai Motor's N Brand Unveils Two Rolling Lab Concepts, Signaling Hig..
5Horta-Osorio returns with role at Italy's Mediobanca

HOT NEWS