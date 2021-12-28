Log in
U.S. administers 505 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

12/28/2021 | 05:18pm EST
People receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Michigan

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 505,013,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 609,591,375 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 503,480,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 27 out of 609,589,955 doses delivered.

The agency said 242,813,374 people had received at least one dose while 205,420,745 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 67 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -2.20% 241.44 Delayed Quote.136.32%
PFIZER, INC. -2.01% 58.01 Delayed Quote.60.83%
HOT NEWS