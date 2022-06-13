Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. adviser meets China's top diplomat, White House says

06/13/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan answers questions during a media briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg on Monday, with Sullivan urging that Washington and Beijing keep lines of communication open to manage competition, the White House said.

The meeting came as relations between China and the United States have been tense in recent months, with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.

"This meeting, which followed their May 18 phone call, included candid, substantive, and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in U.S.-China relations," the White House said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden said last month the United States would get involved militarily should China attack Taiwan, although the administration has since clarified that U.S. policy on the issue has not changed.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take it by force if necessary. Washington has had a long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily.

Earlier this month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Biden had asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.72% to Settle at $8.6090 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pPakistan budget needs additional measures to meet goals, IMF says
RE
02:52pCanadian stocks re-enter correction territory amid rate hike nerves
RE
02:51pU.S. adviser meets China's top diplomat, White House says
RE
02:44pRussia destroys last bridge to Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine says
RE
02:36pGM CEO : "clear priority" for cash "remains to accelerate our ev…
RE
02:35pZelenskiy tells Germany to give Ukraine support, worry less about Russia
RE
02:34pGM CEO : "we are expanding truck manufacturing capacity and sellin…
RE
02:32pGM CEO BARRA : Cadillac lyriq ev sold out for 2023 in four hours.…
RE
02:27pBlinken says U.S. will keep pressure on North Korea until it changes course
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
2Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
3Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS