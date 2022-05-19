Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. advisory panel to weigh in on COVID boosters for children

05/19/2022 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.7% efficacy in trial in children

(Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children ages 5 to 11, a group that is just 29% vaccinated so far.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for those children on Tuesday as COVID cases are on the rise again in the United States.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) could recommend making boosters available for some portion of that age group, but may stop short of saying all children should get the extra shot, experts said.

"Omicron and other Omicron-like variants have caused some degree of illness in children, but it has been less than Delta, so is there sufficient benefit (from a booster)?" said Dr. William Schaffner, who serves as the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases liaison to ACIP.

The companies submitted data to the FDA that showed a third dose of their vaccine generated a strong immune response against the Omicron variant in healthy children aged 5-11 years.

Severe disease is relatively rare in the age group, especially for those who have received two shots.

Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said boosters would likely have a limited impact on the pandemic, even though they may provide short-term protection against mild illness and some additional protection against serious disease for at-risk children.

The government has been pushing for eligible Americans to get boosted based on data showing vaccine immunity wanes over time.

If ACIP recommends the shots, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is likely to quickly endorse the panel's view.

Just over 8 million of the estimated 28 million U.S. children aged 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. They are not yet authorized for children below age 5.

Companies are already looking into the possible need for a redesigned COVID vaccine in the fall.

"So is it worth boosting these children now for a relatively low-risk period, before you perhaps recommend yet another booster this fall?" asked Schaffner.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Manas Mishra and Michael Erman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aBiden meets leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion
RE
09:59aBiden meets leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion
RE
09:56aBuffalo mass murder suspect makes brief appearance in court
RE
09:56aRwanda expects first 50 asylum seekers transferred from UK by end of May
RE
09:50aIndia supplies non-J&J COVID shots under Quad umbrella
RE
09:49aGerman insurance industry cuts outlook in wake of war
RE
09:47aFED'S GEORGE : Policy "not aimed" at equity markets, but it will be felt there - CNBC
RE
09:46aRussian rouble firms past 62 vs dollar as tax payments loom
RE
09:43aNumber of people illegally in EU grew 22% in 2021 - Eurostat
RE
09:39aGFG to restart Belgian steel operations after winning appeal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slump as retail giants sound stagflation alarm
2Exclusive-Major Credit Suisse shareholder calls for new CEO
3Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
4Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks ..
5GOGL – First Quarter 2022 Results

HOT NEWS