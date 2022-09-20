U.S. agency adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list

(Adds more details from FCC, background, no comment from
Chinese Embassy and U.S. lawyers for China Unicom and Pacific
Networks)
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific
Networks Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and
China Unicom (Americas) as threats to U.S. national security,
the regulator said Tuesday.
The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting
U.S. communications networks. In March 2021, the FCC initially
designated five Chinese companies under its so-called “Covered
List” - including Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp,
Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision
Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co
.
The FCC said the companies are subject to the Chinese
government's exploitation, influence and control, along with the
associated national security risks. They also raised concerns
both "will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests
for communications intercepts, without the ability to challenge
such requests."
The Chinese embassy in Washington and U.S. lawyers for China
Unicom and Pacific Networks did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Earlier this year, the U.S. regulator voted to revoke China
Unicom's U.S. unit, Pacific Networks and ComNet's authorization
to operate in the United States, citing national security
concerns.
FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said the move was critical to
protecting U.S. communications networks from foreign
national security threats.
"We are taking additional action to close the door to these
companies."
In March, the FCC added Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab, China
Telecom (Americas) Corp and China Mobile International
USA to the covered list.
In October 2021, the FCC also revoked the U.S. authorization
for China Telecom (Americas) and in 2019, rejected China
Mobile's bid to provide U.S. telecommunications services, citing
national security risks.
Inclusion on the covered list means money from the FCC's $8
billion Universal Service Fund may not be used to purchase or
maintain products from the companies. The fund supports
telecommunications for rural areas, low-income consumers and
facilities such as schools, libraries and hospitals.
Earlier this year, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said
the FCC "abused state power and maliciously attacked Chinese
telecom operators again without factual basis. The U.S. should
immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese
companies."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Josie Kao)