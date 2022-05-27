Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. agency asks Tesla for information on Canadian fire incident

05/27/2022 | 08:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday it has asked Tesla Inc for information about a recent 2021 Tesla Model Y fire in Vancouver, British Columbia, in which a driver reported struggling to exit.

The NHTSA told Reuters the agency "is aware of the incident and has reached out to the manufacturer for information."

Electrek posted a video of the incident in which the owner said he received an error notification and then saw smoke. The driver said that to get out he "had to smash the window. ... I kicked through the window because everything stops. The power didn't work. The door didn't open. The windows didn't go down."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Corrects model in paragraph one to Y from U)

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/27Ukraine says troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances
RE
05/27U.S. issues sanctions targeting North Korean weapons of mass destruction program
RE
05/27UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05/27Ukraine says troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances
RE
05/27Fiji PM calls meeting with new Australia foreign minister 'wonderful'
RE
05/27Democratic senator in Texas confronts Abbott over guns
RE
05/27Fiji PM calls meeting with new Australia foreign minister 'wonderful'
RE
05/27As U.S. states restrict abortions, pro-choice lawmakers look to Mexico
RE
05/27'Message to the world' - Lithuanians club together to buy drone for Ukraine
RE
05/27China reports 362 new COVID cases for May 27 vs 444 a day earlier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale S A : Internal Regulations - Finance Committee
2Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
3Sandfire Resources America : Q3 2022 MD&A
4Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank : TPBank signed a cooperation ag..
5Pender Growth Fund Provides Financial Highlights and Company Updates

HOT NEWS