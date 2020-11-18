Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. agency denies exemptions for Cuba cargo relief flights -statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:24pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Wednesday it is denying exemptions for two charter flight companies to deliver humanitarian cargo to Cuba, the latest crackdown by the Trump administration.

Two U.S. companies had applied to deliver cargo flights to ship small or personal parcels containing food, medicine, hygiene and medical supplies, arguing the deliveries were humanitarian in nature.

The Transportation Department said the State Department determined the flights did not fall within exemption guidelines and said they "would not be in the foreign policy interests of the United States."

The administration effective Oct. 13 suspended the authority of U.S. and foreign carriers to operate Cuban-U.S. charter flights.

One U.S. operator, Skyway, argued the flights should be permitted to address coronavirus pandemic impacts, including significant shortages of food and medical supplies for Cubans, leading residents to grow their own food and shop at government-run stores with exorbitant prices.

The Transportation Department suspended private charter flights to Cuba to increase American economic pressure on the Cuban government after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought the suspension.

"The Castro regime uses tourism and travel funds to finance its abuses and interference in Venezuela. Dictators cannot be allowed to benefit from U.S. travel," Pompeo said in August.

Trump, a Republican, has clamped down on Cuba following the historic move by Democratic predecessor Barack Obama to reopen U.S.-Cuba ties.

The Trump administration tightened restrictions on U.S. travel and remittances to Cuba and sanctioned shipments of Venezuelan oil to the island.

The administration also made it harder for Cubans to visit family in Florida by reducing its Havana embassy to skeletal staffing and shutting down the consular section in the wake of mysterious illnesses among its diplomats.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden said during the campaign for the White House that he would promptly reverse policies on Cuba enacted by Trump that “have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human rights.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pWorld stocks hit record on vaccine hope, dollar lower for fifth straight session
RE
04:44pWorld stocks hit record on vaccine hope, dollar lower for fifth straight session
RE
04:42pHealth Care Down Amid Elective-Procedure Fears -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:38pU.S., South Korean business groups urge trade, 5G cooperation between their governments
RE
04:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street dives as shutdown worries overshadow vaccine hopes
RE
04:34pL Brands tops quarterly sales estimates
RE
04:31pFED'S BARKIN : 'let's see how it goes' on whether more QE needed
RE
04:24pU.S. agency denies exemptions for Cuba cargo relief flights -statement
RE
04:24pIndustrials Down Amid Mixed Global Growth Signals -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:23pBANCO DE LA REPUBLICA DE COLOMBIA : República will Rollover its Forwards in December
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries could start 'before Christmas'
2S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
3Oil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
5CME GROUP INC. : ANALYSIS: Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ