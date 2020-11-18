U.S. agency denies exemptions for Cuba cargo relief flights -statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Department said on Wednesday it is denying exemptions for two
charter flight companies to deliver humanitarian cargo to Cuba,
the latest crackdown by the Trump administration.
Two U.S. companies had applied to deliver cargo flights to
ship small or personal parcels containing food, medicine,
hygiene and medical supplies, arguing the deliveries were
humanitarian in nature.
The Transportation Department said the State Department
determined the flights did not fall within exemption guidelines
and said they "would not be in the foreign policy interests of
the United States."
The administration effective Oct. 13 suspended the authority
of U.S. and foreign carriers to operate Cuban-U.S. charter
flights.
One U.S. operator, Skyway, argued the flights should be
permitted to address coronavirus pandemic impacts, including
significant shortages of food and medical supplies for Cubans,
leading residents to grow their own food and shop at
government-run stores with exorbitant prices.
The Transportation Department suspended private charter
flights to Cuba to increase American economic pressure on the
Cuban government after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
sought the suspension.
"The Castro regime uses tourism and travel funds to finance
its abuses and interference in Venezuela. Dictators cannot be
allowed to benefit from U.S. travel," Pompeo said in August.
Trump, a Republican, has clamped down on Cuba following the
historic move by Democratic predecessor Barack Obama to reopen
U.S.-Cuba ties.
The Trump administration tightened restrictions on U.S.
travel and remittances to Cuba and sanctioned shipments of
Venezuelan oil to the island.
The administration also made it harder for Cubans to visit
family in Florida by reducing its Havana embassy to skeletal
staffing and shutting down the consular section in the wake of
mysterious illnesses among its diplomats.
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden said during the
campaign for the White House that he would promptly reverse
policies on Cuba enacted by Trump that “have inflicted harm on
the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human
rights.”
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)