U.S. agency says employers should tread carefully in mandating COVID-19 vaccines

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. agency that enforces workplace
discrimination laws said on Wednesday that employers who choose
to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 must be
prepared to exempt employees with disabilities and religious
objections.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued
the guidance on its website after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration cleared the way for a COVID-19 vaccine developed
by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech.
Many employers have said they are considering mandatory
vaccines amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases that could
lead to some businesses being shut down or limiting their
operations.
The EEOC said companies that choose not to have vaccines
administered at the workplace can require employees to provide
proof that they received a vaccination without violating the
Americans with Disabilities Act.
But the law only permits employers to ask workers why they
have refused to be vaccinated if the information is "job related
and consistent with business necessity," the agency said.
Workers who refuse to be vaccinated because of medical
conditions or religious beliefs cannot be excluded from the
workplace, the EEOC said, unless an employer finds that there is
no way to provide a reasonable accommodation.
Working from home, wearing a mask or being reassigned to a
more secluded work area could all qualify as reasonable
accommodations, depending on the circumstances.
