U.S. agency seeks to fine Montana wireless carrier tied to Russian oligarchs

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) proposed a fine of $660,639 for a small Montana
wireless carrier that commissioners said has been indirectly
controlled by Russian oligarchs since at least 2011.
The FCC voted to fine Truphone Ltd for exceeding statutory
limits for ownership by foreign individuals or entities tied to
FCC-issued licenses without FCC approval. The FCC is also
requiring Truphone to promptly file corrective transfer of
control applications.
The FCC said during its investigation Truphone disclosed
last month that a company controlled by Russian billionaire
Roman Abramovich and his children held a stake in the company.
Truphone did not immediately respond to a request for
comment Thursday but in a statement on its website said its
board was aware of news stories linking Abramovich to Truphone.
The company confirmed Abramovich has been a minority investor in
the business since 2013 through Minden Worldwide.
A spokesperson for Abramovich did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
The company said "in light of recent global events, the
board of directors has appointed FRP Advisory to support the
company in an immediate review of its strategic options."
FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said the company has been
indirectly owned by "a small group of Russian oligarchs since at
least 2011 ... With the importance of the internet and the
shifting national security environment facing our nation,
protecting our communications networks has never been more
critical."
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the commission in
the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine "launched an internal
assessment of Russian ownership of telecommunications interests
in the United States" and said the action against Truphone was a
result of that review.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese)