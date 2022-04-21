Log in
News: Latest News
U.S. agency seeks to fine Montana wireless carrier tied to Russian oligarchs

04/21/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed a fine of $660,639 for a small Montana wireless carrier that commissioners said has been indirectly controlled by Russian oligarchs since at least 2011.

The FCC voted to fine Truphone Ltd for exceeding statutory limits for ownership by foreign individuals or entities tied to FCC-issued licenses without FCC approval. The FCC is also requiring Truphone to promptly file corrective transfer of control applications.

The FCC said during its investigation Truphone disclosed last month that a company controlled by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his children held a stake in the company.

Truphone did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday but in a statement on its website said its board was aware of news stories linking Abramovich to Truphone. The company confirmed Abramovich has been a minority investor in the business since 2013 through Minden Worldwide.

A spokesperson for Abramovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company said "in light of recent global events, the board of directors has appointed FRP Advisory to support the company in an immediate review of its strategic options."

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said the company has been indirectly owned by "a small group of Russian oligarchs since at least 2011 ... With the importance of the internet and the shifting national security environment facing our nation, protecting our communications networks has never been more critical."

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the commission in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine "launched an internal assessment of Russian ownership of telecommunications interests in the United States" and said the action against Truphone was a result of that review. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
