HANOI (Reuters) - The United States geological agency has greatly revised down its own earlier estimates for Vietnam's rare earths mining in 2022 and sees a further drop in production last year, according to its annual statistics released at the end of January.

Despite having the world's second-largest deposits of rare earths, estimated at around 22 million tons of rare earths oxide (REO) equivalent, Vietnam extracted only 1,200 tons in 2022, statistics from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) show.

The agency had earlier estimated that Vietnam mined 4,300 tons in 2022. In its new forecast, it estimates output fell to just 600 tons of REO equivalent last year.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Martin Petty)