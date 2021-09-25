U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday
and some passengers were injured after an Amtrak train derailed
in north-central Montana, an official at the local sheriff's
office said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said late on
Saturday it will investigate the incident.
The Seattle-bound Empire Builder train had about 141
passengers and 16 crew aboard when eight cars derailed near the
town of Joplin at about 4 p.m. MDT (2200 GMT), Amtrak said in a
statement.
People trapped aboard soon after the derailment have all
been taken off the train, said the official at the Liberty
County Sheriff's Office, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
There were multiple injuries but no final count, the
official added. A social media user posted photos of train cars
on their side after the incident and other damaged train cars.
The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.
The 10-car train with two locomotives had departed from
Chicago.
Amtrak said Empire Builder trains originating on Saturday
are canceled between Minot, North Dakota, and Shelby, Montana,
while on Sunday the westbound Empire Builder train will
terminate in Minneapolis and an eastbound Empire Builder train
will originate in Minneapolis.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and David Shepardson; Additional
reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez, William Mallard and Christian Schmollinger)